Butter Isn't Quite The Egg Wash Substitute You Think It Is

Whether you're baking a fresh batch of dinner rolls or a homemade pie, it won't be complete until you brush the top with egg wash before it goes into the oven. Skip this step, and the pastry will still taste perfectly fine, but it won't have a shiny, golden finish. If you don't have any eggs on hand, your first thought might be to reach for melted butter instead, but the truth is, it won't have quite the same effect.

Egg wash works because it's made of protein and fat. The fat in the yolk is largely responsible for the shine, while the protein in the whites promotes browning. To make it easier to brush onto pastries, egg wash typically calls for a splash of water as well. But oftentimes, milk and heavy cream are used for an extra boost of protein and fat. Even though butter is commonly used in place of egg wash, it's made up primarily of fat and contains little protein, meaning it's not the most effective at browning.