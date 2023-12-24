13 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Baking Biscuits

When you think about traditional Southern cuisine, one food immediately comes to mind: biscuits. Almost every barbecue, almost every Thanksgiving dinner, and almost every gravy all come with a nice, big pan (or three) of buttermilk biscuits to go with it.

There is a reason that biscuits are so popular: They are not just delicious, they are also easy to make. All you need are a few common ingredients like butter, flour, baking powder, buttermilk, salt, and maybe a bit of sugar, and you can whip up a pan faster than you can say "What's for dinner?"

Unfortunately, as easy as they are to make, biscuits are also very easy to mess up. Just one small misstep can turn your light, airy quick bread masterpiece into something more akin to a rock.

This Southern girl has made her fair share of biscuits in her time — and has learned from her fair share of mistakes. If you want to avoid eating hockey pucks at your next cookout, there are a few things you should try to avoid.