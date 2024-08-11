9 Imitation Foods That Are Surprisingly Better Than The Real Thing

These days, you can find imitation food products of all kinds, from gluten-free pasta to peanut butter alternatives. This is great news if you have an allergy, intolerance, or simply don't like a certain food. However, not all fake foods are created equal. Some don't even come close to replicating the real thing. If you've tried certain vegan cheeses, you know what I'm talking about.

Ultimately, when it comes to imitation foods, it can be hard to tell the good from the bad. Of course, you could take the risk and try it yourself. But luckily, you don't have to. As a curious consumer, I've taste-tested several imitation products along with their real counterparts. To my surprise, many of these fake foods were superior. Some had a better taste or consistency while others were easier to cook with.

So which faux products are better than the real thing? You're about to find out. Below, I've listed my top nine choices along with the details of each. So keep reading to find one that piques your interest. And who knows? After conducting your own taste test, you might be surprised as well.