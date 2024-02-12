It Isn't Always A Sin To Use Fake Vanilla In Your Desserts

With every trip to the supermarket, we're reminded of the unfortunate truth that grocery prices are on the rise. Of course, you can mitigate some of these crushing costs by sticking to generic brands, and fortunately, there are inexpensive alternatives to many foods and ingredients that are just as good as the real deal. Before you start to stuff your grocery basket with cheap knockoffs, you should be aware of which grocery items are worth the splurge.

Pure vanilla extract is one of the products that many bakers would argue is one of these items, because its real vanilla bean base imparts a much more complex flavor to your sweet treat, where the imitation iteration only delivers a punch of pungent vanilla flavor. If you want to bake like a pro using vanilla, while still sticking to your budget, being aware of when it's acceptable to use imitation vanilla is of the utmost importance. So it's good to know that under certain baking conditions and with some flavor combinations, fake vanilla delivers the taste you want.