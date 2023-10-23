17 Incredibly Delicious Ways To Use Imitation Crab

Imitation crab, sometimes known as crab sticks, surimi, or krab, is a product made from pulverized fish. So, no, although its name might suggest that it doesn't actually contain any seafood, it does, and it's not vegetarian. Although it doesn't have the exact flavor, texture, and nutritional value of real crab meat, it's a less expensive option that can play essentially the same role in the kitchen. It's nutritious too, with a three-ounce serving of imitation crab containing 6.5 grams of protein and significant amounts of vitamin B12, selenium, and phosphorus.

Much more accessible than real crab meat, you can find this product sold widely, pre-prepared in various forms like sticks or flakes. One of the more appealing things about this seafood is that it comes pre-cooked, so you can enjoy it immediately after you take it out of the packaging without any additional preparation required. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't cook with it. In fact, there are so many ways to use it aside from just making sushi. If you need inspiration, there are plenty of options to transform it into an appetizer or meal. Get ready to discover how crab sticks are much more adaptable and useful than you think. You just need to know the right ways to work with them.