Dunk Your Tater Tots In Cowboy Sauce For Pops Of Zesty Flavor

There's just something about crispy, golden brown tater tots that hits the spot every time. Whether they're served with hamburgers, pizza, or all by themselves, it's unlikely there will be any leftovers. Maybe it's the nostalgia factor that puts them into comfort food territory, but it's hard to imagine ever turning a side of tater tots down. And while they're good with ketchup, fry sauce, and regular ranch, they really deserve their own special sauce. Which is exactly what they get with cowboy sauce.

Not to be confused with cowboy butter, this light orange-colored dipping sauce is super smooth and creamy without being buttery. At the same time, it's also sweet and zesty — which makes it the perfect pairing for starchy, salty tater tots. It can come with a kick of citrus and a punch of heat too. This mingling of different flavors is what makes it especially craveable.