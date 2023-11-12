What Is Comeback Sauce And Where Did It Get Its Name?

When you dine in a Mississippi restaurant, you may be offered "comeback sauce" as your salad dressing. If you're unfamiliar with the condiment, you may be wondering what it tastes like, where it came from, and how it got its intriguing name.

Comeback sauce combines quite a few different pantry-staple condiments to create one tangy, sweet-and-savory sauce. It was reportedly named for its enticing taste and its ability to draw people in. Customers were rumored to frequently "come back" to restaurants that served the condiment, craving more.

The condiment is generally used in two ways. Some prefer to use it as a dressing, drizzling it on top of salads, tacos, sandwiches, or nachos. Others use it as a dipping sauce. It pairs especially well with fried foods, like French fries, chicken nuggets, and onion rings. The flavors also complement seafood, so it can be used as a sauce for shrimp or crab.