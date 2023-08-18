The Origins Of Onion Rings Are More Contentious Than You'd Think

Ahhh, the humble onion ring. Whether enjoyed as a bar snack, a fast food side, or even a burger topping, onion rings are a classic bit of cuisine that is never an unwelcome arrival. You might not think to order them, but chances are, you will surely eat them if they're put in front of you.

With something this universal, you might think we'd know where they originally came from. You'd be wrong, though; onion rings' origin story is heavily disputed. Maybe it's unsurprising considering what a universal concept fried onions are; there's something about an onion that inexorably causes the human brain to think, "Aww heck yeah, imma fry that sucker;" it's why we have glorious creations like the bloomin' onion (and what is a bloomin' onion, if not an exploded plate of onion rings?). But perhaps more unexpected is that the stories can't even agree on which country is responsible for them.