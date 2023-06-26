Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Belongs On Onion Rings

The simplest way to incorporate the seasoning from Trader Joe's would be to sprinkle it over the onion rings once they are done, but still hot enough so that the seasoning sticks to them. That's a fine way to enjoy it, but there's a better way -– incorporate the seasoning into the onion rings' coating itself.

Start by slicing your onions and submerging them in a bath of buttermilk and salt for about half an hour. This adds flavor and helps tenderize the onion. While your rings are resting, get a bowl of flour ready for dredging, and mix in a healthy dose of your Everything But The Bagel seasoning. Mixing it in with the flour ensures that all the delicious seasoning is evenly distributed throughout the coating.

After removing your onion rings from the buttermilk mixture and dredging them through the now-seasoned flour, fry them in two inches of 350-degree oil on the stovetop. They should need about four minutes to reach a perfectly golden brown. Remove them and drain them on a paper towel.