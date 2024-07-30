The Panera Bread Sourdough Fact We Were Honestly Shocked To Learn

Panera's sourdough starter is older than its name. This is because Panera was first called the St. Louis Bread Company when starting out, actually located in St. Louis County, specifically Kirkwood. The company's goal was to provide fresh bread for all, starting with its sourdough. The founders, Ken and Linda Rosenthal, made everything on site, sourdough included, opposing the industrialization of bread that had begun with companies like Wonder Bread. Its sourdough bread bowls were a staple since early on, along with the photographs of bread that adorned the walls.

It was making bread in-house with homemade dough and sourdough starter that added to the authenticity of Panera's brand. It was a successful practice, growing to over 20 units within its first six years. Sourdough wasn't just part of Panera's brand through its baking, but also its logo, which depicts a woman holding a sourdough loaf. The woman in the Panera logo is known as Mother Bread, which represents the process of making sourdough. The strain sourdough batches originate from is known as the "mother." Just as Mother Bread carries a fresh loaf, the mother sourdough starter brings forth each new loaf into Panera's restaurants.