The Only 2 States That Don't Have A Panera

For those days when you need a quick lunch, but aren't in the mood for a greasy burger and fries, there's one fast-casual restaurant chain that comes in clutch: Panera Bread. The cozy, café-esque brand has been serving house-baked goods for over 30 years, and in that time, they've covered some ground. With well over 2,000 locations in the U.S., you generally don't have to go far for a Mediterranean Veggie sandwich. That is unless you're in Hawaii or Alaska.

That's right — of all the Panera locations in the U.S., it's only the two non-contiguous states that have yet to see the restaurant chain open its doors, according to data collection website ScrapeHero. Several U.S. territories, too, are still Panera-free, including Puerto Rico and Guam.

But if you're a Panera fan living in one of the two youngest U.S. states, you haven't been left completely out in the cold. Panera now sells a number of its products in grocery stores, so Alaskans and Hawaiians missing those familiar flavors may still be able to get their mac and cheese fix.