8 Discontinued Panera Items We Probably Won't See Again

Panera Bread has long thrived on providing an alternative to the typical fast food scene. The fast-casual company was founded in 1987 and has exploded in popularity in the past decade or so. It's a brand that hangs its hat on healthier, artisan food that is a break from the typical burgers, chicken nuggets, and tacos that you find in most fast food restaurants. This is the place to stop when you want salads, sandwiches, coffee, dessert, pastries, lemonade, and iced tea.

As the chain has grown in the past several years, it has also experienced the discontinuation of a number of its menu selections. Many of these discontinued foods were wildly popular, and many customers are clamoring for returns even years later. Other menu items were dropped in the blink of an eye, and you might not have known that Panera had ever even sold them in the first place. In this guide, we'll explore eight Panera menu items that we probably won't see again.