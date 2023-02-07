Panera Released A Baguette-Inspired Handbag. Why?

When you go to Panera and order a mouthwateringly fresh baguette, have you ever thought, "Boy, I wish I had a baguette-shaped handbag to put this baby in." Well, we have good news for you, Panera just announced in a press release that all of its loyal customers don't just deserve but need a fashionable bag to hold their bread. Or more particularly, their Toasted Baguette Sandwich — a new menu line that Panera debuted in January. And that inspired the company to create its first high-fashion venture, the BAGuette.

Colored Panera green, the brand reports that its BAGuette purse is "the ultimate accessory crafted to sit at the intersection of style and function." According to Panera, this 12-inch bag is custom-made to hold its Toasted Baguette Sandwiches and features a golden "P" buckle to keep your belongings (and bread) secure. Only 500 of these bread-iful accessories were made and the bags went on presale at ​panerabaguettebag.com today for $39.50.

Okay, so your head may be reeling after taking all that information in and you may be asking us hard-hitting questions like: Why is Panera making a bread bag? Why is its name such a blatant dad joke? Why have you subjected me to this information? Well, we can answer the first one. Panera reports it's releasing its BAGuettes in honor of none other than New York City Fashion Week.