14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Frozen Burritos

You can't deny the convenience of a frozen burrito. These flavorful, easy-to-find delights are just what you need when you don't have the energy to cook something from scratch. And — whether you're having them for breakfast or dinner — you'll be eating in minutes. You can even upgrade frozen burritos surprisingly easily, too. Unfortunately, what you gain in speed, you can lose in nutrition. Few people are probably under the illusion that frozen burritos are health-focused foods, but even if you're prepared for them not to be bursting with wholesomeness, some options out there are shockingly unhealthy.

Frozen burritos are, more often than not, ultra-processed foods which contain long lists of scientific-sounding preservatives and flavorings. They also gain much of their flavor through two key nutrients: saturated fat and sodium. It's recommended that folks get no more than 10% of their calories from saturated fats each day (which equates to around 22 grams on a 2,000-calorie diet) and no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium. Many frozen burritos contain significant amounts of both nutrients and risk covering a large portion of your daily values in just a few bites.

In this article, we determined "unhealthiness" by the quantities of these two ingredients, focusing primarily on saturated fat, and picking frozen burritos that have 5 grams or more per serving. We also looked at other nutritional factors, such as a lack of protein, when making our choices.