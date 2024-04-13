The Mistake That's Ruining Your Homemade Frozen Burritos

If you got your wet ingredients as dry as possible but your frozen burritos are still turning out soggy, the way you are making or reheating them may have something to do with it. After making your burritos, it's important to make sure everything is cool before you wrap them up. If you wrap up a freshly made burrito, you'll be trapping in all the extra steam from the warm ingredients. This will inevitably turn to ice in the freezer, which will turn to water when you thaw and reheat the burritos.

Frozen burritos, whether homemade or store-bought, can also turn out soggy if you microwave them in a covered container or if they are wrapped in plastic because the moisture from the steam will have nowhere to go. On the other hand, leaving a frozen burrito uncovered during reheating may cause the tortilla to dry out and crack. The best approach is to first microwave your frozen burrito in a damp paper towel, then finish reheating it on the stove so it'll crisp up. This will result in a burrito that's neither soggy and wet, nor dry and cracked. Once your frozen burritos are thawed, hot, and ready to enjoy, you can serve them as is or use them as the base for an amazing frozen burrito casserole.