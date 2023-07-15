Majorly Upgrade Frozen Burritos By Way Of A Simple, Delicious Casserole

Even though freezer breakfast burritos are fine to eat as-is on your morning commute, for a heartier meal you can jazz them and other types of frozen burritos up when you have more ingredients at your disposal. In order to turn your next box of frozen burritos into a mouthwatering casserole, begin by coating a non-stick casserole dish in cooking oil and adding a small amount of your favorite enchilada sauce to the base of the dish. Then unwrap your frozen burritos and place them in the sauce. You can cook as many as you'd like but try and leave a small amount of space between each burrito for extra sauce and cheese. Four to five burritos will likely fit in an 11-inch by 7-inch baking dish.

From here, you can either top your burritos with the rest of the enchilada sauce and add some salsa, or mix the remaining enchilada sauce and salsa together before topping your burritos. Once covered in sauce, bake your frozen burritos in a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Once heated throughout, remove the pan from the oven and add a generous amount of shredded cheese to your hot burritos and place them back in the oven until the cheese is sufficiently melted. Now that you have a hot pan of savory burritos to enjoy, how else can you make these convenient frozen foods even more enjoyable?