Majorly Upgrade Frozen Burritos By Way Of A Simple, Delicious Casserole

For those who lead busy lifestyles, having a few dinner options that are quick and easy to prepare is essential. While you may already have some popular frozen dinners stocked in your freezer such as Salisbury steak, chicken strips, and ravioli, few things say tasty convenience more than a box of frozen burritos. When hunger strikes, all this handy Mexican-inspired meal needs is approximately 30 minutes in a hot oven or a handful of minutes in the microwave before chow time. You may have even utilized some of your cooking skills and defrosted your burritos in the microwave before searing them in a hot non-stick frying pan. However, if you've found yourself ahead of schedule and want to try a new way of consuming these delicious, packaged foods, turning frozen burritos into a casserole may be the upgrade you've been after.

Sure enough, to turn frozen burritos into a saucy, cheese-filled meal, all you need is a shallow baking dish, canned enchilada sauce, salsa, and shredded cheese. Before revealing other tasty ways to elevate frozen burritos, it's worth digging into the exact process behind turning one of your favorite frozen foods into one deliciously comforting casserole.