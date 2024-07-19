Sour Patch Kids Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix Are Mouth-Watering Juicy Gems: Here's Our Review

What could be better than a refreshing bottle of Snapple, which has a surprisingly explosive origin story, or a mouthful of the top-ranking sour candy, namely Sour Patch Kids? These brands wondered the exact same thing, and came up with a mash-up that is sure to set your summer ablaze. This limited-edition line of Sour Patch Kids Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix is sure to make your lips pucker and your mouth salivate.

The new candies come in one bag that contains three snappy varieties, each inspired by the Snapple flavors of Mango Madness, Kiwi Strawberry, and Fruit Punch. This blend is now available at retailers nationwide, while supplies last. It comes in both 3.61-ounce and 8.02-ounce bags, and sells for a suggested retail price of $1.20 and $2.88, respectively.

As a fan of both Snapple and Sour Patch Kids, I was delighted to get an opportunity to sample this new combination. What I wasn't banking on was that I'd also receive a package of the Swedish Fish Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix from these brands. To give both candies a fair assessment, I purchased a bottle of each of the original Snapple juice drinks. I smelled and tasted these alongside their respective flavors while sampling the Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish candies. Below are my opinions on how well they fared, and whether you should run out and purchase a bag for yourself.

