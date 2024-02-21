The Explosive Origin Story Of Snapple

Snapple is one of those American products whose presence feels so ubiquitous you don't even think about it; much like Gatorade and the perpetually affordable Arizona iced tea, every convenience store in America has them. It was the first broadly successful soft drink to use real juice (although there are now competitors like Izze), and it's left its mark on the American ecosystem. And to think, it all started with some exploding soft drink bottles.

Using the word "explosive" to describe its history isn't metaphorical; Snapple's origin story literally involves exploding soda bottles. Though the drink got its name from a combination of "snappy" and "apple" (a catchy combo that stands as one of the better examples of 20th-century marketing), it could've gone very differently. The company's first attempt at a product was a carbonated apple juice with a combustibility that is typically less than desirable in the field of beverageering.