What Exactly Is The Flavor Of Swedish Fish?

Swedish Fish are the nautical gummy of the candy world. With a neon red color scheme and coming in both regular or miniature sizes, there's no denying that these chewy fish candies have made quite the splash in the candy market. They did make an impressive $126.8 million in profit in 2021, after all. But for as popular as Swedish Fish are, do we even know what they are supposed to taste like?

For some, the crimson gummy fish may have a taste similar to cherry, while others may find the taste to be closer to that of strawberry. Others may even say that the taste reminds them of fruit punch. Who could blame them? After all, when you see a red-colored candy, you're most likely expecting to taste one of those popular flavors. While these are all good guesses, none of them are correct.

The true flavor, believe it or not, isn't cherry, strawberry, or fruit punch. In fact, it's a berry — a lingonberry, to be exact.