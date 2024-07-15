Mouth Feel Tingly After Eating Kiwis? Here's What's Happening

Have you ever taken a bite out of a fresh kiwi and noticed that your mouth starts to tingle? Not in a "wow, this is delicious" way, but in a "this burns and is unpleasant" way. While you'd be correct to say this could be an allergic reaction, the kiwi itself may not be the culprit. What you may be experiencing is Oral Allergy Syndrome.

Oral Allergy Syndrome, which is also called Pollen Food Allergy Syndrome, is an allergic reaction to fresh fruits that are similar to plant pollen. Pollen allergies often results in sneezing and runny noses, but Oral Allergy Syndrome reactions are essentially the internal version of that, hence itchiness or swelling in the mouth. If you have plant allergies, it's likely that you can have fruit allergies as well, especially a kiwi allergy. This is because, as it turns out, kiwi ranks among the top 10 food allergens in many parts of the world.

This syndrome can occur with multiple fruits and vegetables, so it's important to be mindful of how your mouth feels while eating different things — not just kiwis. But thankfully, there are ways to combat this uncomfortable tingling sensation, so you can still eat all your favorite fruits.