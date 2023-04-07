TikTok's Frozen Sour Candy Is Changing The Game
You've heard of TikTok's fruit roll-up ice cream invention, but that's far from the only fruity find you'll encounter while scrolling. TikTok users have also discovered a simple but delicious way to upgrade sour candy.
Of course, sour candy is plenty good on its own, but TikTok is nothing if not innovative, so users have found a method to make your favorite sour candies even better. This tip will change the texture of your candy in a fun way with an unexpected bonus that will captivate all of your senses. If you loved making your fruit roll-ups nice and chilly with some ice cream (or you just have a serious taste for sour candy), you'll love this simple hack. This sweet-and-sour trend has caught on all over TikTok, and some people are surprised at just how delicious their sour candy is, especially because it was pretty tasty in the first place.
Why so many people are freezing sour candy
@felicia.mollerberg
#frozencandy #frozen #candy #sour #lookolook #sourstrips♬ It’s Called: Freefall (Sped Up) - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
TikTok users everywhere are making great use of their freezers with the latest candy hack. They're freezing sour candy, and apparently, it's a top-notch hack in more ways than one.
One of the best parts of the sour candy hack is that freezing the candy completely changes its texture. While some users are a little hesitant to try the frozen treat at first ("I feel like this is gonna hurt my teeth," one user remarked in a video), they're discovering that the frozen texture plus the sour taste equals an unmatchable flavor sensation. That's not all, though — ASMR has become a trend in recent years (even candy ASMR), and some users are pleasantly surprised by how the "crunching" sensation of frozen sour candy makes them feel. You may not understand the appeal of freezing your Sour Patch Kids or using ASMR to relax, but if the countless videos of users munching on frozen sour strips are any indication, this trend might be the next big hit in your snack rotation.
Should you freeze sour candy?
@ani_sapir
משיב/ה ל-@🥊⚡Barcelona ⚡ 🥊 Part 2 Frozen sour straps🥶❄️🧊#yummy #gummy #candy #ice #frozen #fyp #foryoupage♬ צליל מקורי - Ani Sapir
As fun as most TikTok hacks are, not all of them are safe (or recommended). Naturally, this begs the question of whether or not you should freeze sour candy in the first place.
You absolutely can freeze sour candy. Some of the most popular sour candies to freeze on TikTok are sour strips and Sour Patch Kids, but should you freeze either? There are definitely some risks to freezing your sour candy. It's extremely acidic, which can erode your tooth enamel and lead to cavities — and that's all before you freeze it. Freezing candy will make it significantly harder, and biting into hard candy can chip or break your teeth. Taken together, this tasty trend might be a one-way ticket to the dentist. While you shouldn't munch on sour candy every day — it's one of the worst types of candy for your teeth — freezing it every now and then likely won't land you in serious dental trouble. This trend might wreak a little havoc on your teeth, but between the crunchy texture and sour flavor, it's definitely a win on TikTok.