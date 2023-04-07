TikTok's Frozen Sour Candy Is Changing The Game

You've heard of TikTok's fruit roll-up ice cream invention, but that's far from the only fruity find you'll encounter while scrolling. TikTok users have also discovered a simple but delicious way to upgrade sour candy.

Of course, sour candy is plenty good on its own, but TikTok is nothing if not innovative, so users have found a method to make your favorite sour candies even better. This tip will change the texture of your candy in a fun way with an unexpected bonus that will captivate all of your senses. If you loved making your fruit roll-ups nice and chilly with some ice cream (or you just have a serious taste for sour candy), you'll love this simple hack. This sweet-and-sour trend has caught on all over TikTok, and some people are surprised at just how delicious their sour candy is, especially because it was pretty tasty in the first place.