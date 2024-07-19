Review: Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries Check All The Boxes

I love nachos, and I love fries. These are two staples in the pantheon of snacks that the comfort food lovers just can't live without. If you feel the same way, then you're going to love Taco Bell's newest release: Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries. The best part? The company is celebrating Nacho Fries for the entire month of July with Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Lover's Pass!

If you're late to the party –- no worries. These new fries just launched on July 18, and since the month is so long, you have ample time to enjoy them and the rest of the Taco Bell lineup.

I decided to try this new rendition of an iconic Taco Bell dish to see if it really is worth the hype. So, are the new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries worth the money? Let's find out.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.