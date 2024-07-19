Review: Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries Check All The Boxes
I love nachos, and I love fries. These are two staples in the pantheon of snacks that the comfort food lovers just can't live without. If you feel the same way, then you're going to love Taco Bell's newest release: Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries. The best part? The company is celebrating Nacho Fries for the entire month of July with Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Lover's Pass!
If you're late to the party –- no worries. These new fries just launched on July 18, and since the month is so long, you have ample time to enjoy them and the rest of the Taco Bell lineup.
I decided to try this new rendition of an iconic Taco Bell dish to see if it really is worth the hype. So, are the new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries worth the money? Let's find out.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What do Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries taste like?
Full disclosure, I stopped frequenting Taco Bell in my early 20s, but I have to say, the brand's new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries were really good! These fries featured a new creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce made with buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and spices. You'll find this delicious sauce over Taco Bell's signature fries with cheese, a zesty pico de gallo, and cilantro. I also added Taco Bell's USDA premium beef to top off my experience, which added another layer of flavor into the mix.
That jalapeño ranch sauce was killer. It was spicy and refreshing all at the same time. While it was hot — buyer beware — that underlying ranch really did the trick to balance out the heat. All the other aspects were very complimentary, with the usual Taco Bell flair.
Overall, I can't believe this was actually from Taco Bell, and I can't believe I'm saying it was delicious! My final thoughts: You have to try these fries.
How much Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries cost and how to order them
Taco Bell's new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries were released on July 18, 2024, with no end in sight (for the time being). You know how these epic items can quickly leave our lives forever. You can get these fries with beef or beans for just $4.49.
If you're a Taco Bell fan, then you've probably already signed up for the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, which unlocks exclusive deals and discounts on Nacho Fries. If you missed out on the pass this time around, keep an eye out for it's next appearance.
Final thoughts on Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries
Overall, these fries were great! That new Jalapeño Ranch sauce is a home run, with or without the fries. The whole plate works so well together. All the moving parts tasted delicious combined. There was a real balance of spice, heat, cheese, and for me, beef. I can't say enough good things about this new menu item.
When it comes to Taco Bell, I highly recommend these new nacho fries. Get down to your local storefront ASAP, because I can confidently say these are the perfect addition to Taco Bell's Nacho Fries menu.