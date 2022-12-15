Fries Will Become A Permanent Addition To Taco Bell's Menu

Even in the face of numerous challenges including a worldwide pandemic, supply chain issues, and rising food costs, Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands has been able to grow over the last two years. According to Nation's Restaurant News, Yum Brands has been able to increase the number of its restaurants (which also includes KFC, Pizza Hut, and The Habit Burger Grill) by 12% worldwide. While growth during a time that has offered no shortage of obstacles is already impressive, leaders of the fast food phenom announced on Tuesday their plans to continue the upward trend including one strategy that should please Taco Bell enthusiasts.

In early 2018, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries burst into the market as a temporary promotional item on their dollar menu and were met with such historical fanfare (with upwards of 53 million orders sold in just the first few months) that the company extended their stay on the menu, via CNBC. However, the popular potatoes eventually met the same fate as the Mexican Pizza with removal from the menu.

However, the seasoned spuds with their side of nacho cheese sauce were brought back sporadically. Most recently, their appearance on the menu in March was once again branded as a limited-time item, via Taco Bell. Met once again with fervor from the chain's fans, the potatoes now seem to be transitioning to a permanent place on the menu.