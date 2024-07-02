Taco Bell Fans Rejoice: A New Nacho Fries Flavor Is Coming Your Way
Despite frequently rotating in and out of its menu, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are a fan favorite. In April, the fast-food chain reintroduced the widely enjoyed potato snack to its menu with a spicy twist, where it has remained a fixture ever since. Despite its triumphant return, many customers are on the edge of their seats wondering if Taco Bell will once again nix the fries from its repertoire of Mexican provisions. Not only is Taco Bell keeping Nacho Fries on its menu, but the chain is also releasing a brand new flavor: jalapeño ranch.
In an announcement shared with Daily Meal, the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries are served in proper nacho fashion, splayed out on a platter topped with a zesty jalapeño ranch sauce and pico de gallo. The sauce is made with a lively blend of buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and an assortment of spices. Guests may also modify the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries by topping them with black beans or seasoned beef.
Taco Bell is set to officially launch the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries on July 18. Prices will vary by location, and customers should act fast, as the new Nacho Fries are a limited menu item at select locations.
The return of the Nacho Fries Lover's pass
In addition to the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries Lover's Pass on July 9. The permit allows Taco Bell Rewards Members to enjoy one order of regular Nacho Fries daily for up to 30 days for just $10. Rewards members can purchase the pass through the Taco Bell app from July 9 to 15 and must order through the app to redeem their daily fix of Nacho Fries.
In celebration of National Fry Day on July 12, Taco Bell is also offering a sweepstake opportunity for Fire! Tier Rewards Members. On July 9 at 2 p.m. PST, the first 100 members to sign up on the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app will be rewarded a coupon for a free Nacho Fries Lover's Pass.
The reintroduction of the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass comes on the heels of the 2022 Taco Lover's Pass and is a reintroduction of the 2023 Nacho Fries Lover's Pass. Speaking on its revival, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell Dane Matthews says, "The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover's Pass subscribers' unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback."
The real question is, how will the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries compare to Taco Bell's Cheez-It lineup? Grab an order while supplies last and let your tastebuds do the talking.