Taco Bell Fans Rejoice: A New Nacho Fries Flavor Is Coming Your Way

Despite frequently rotating in and out of its menu, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are a fan favorite. In April, the fast-food chain reintroduced the widely enjoyed potato snack to its menu with a spicy twist, where it has remained a fixture ever since. Despite its triumphant return, many customers are on the edge of their seats wondering if Taco Bell will once again nix the fries from its repertoire of Mexican provisions. Not only is Taco Bell keeping Nacho Fries on its menu, but the chain is also releasing a brand new flavor: jalapeño ranch.

In an announcement shared with Daily Meal, the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries are served in proper nacho fashion, splayed out on a platter topped with a zesty jalapeño ranch sauce and pico de gallo. The sauce is made with a lively blend of buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and an assortment of spices. Guests may also modify the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries by topping them with black beans or seasoned beef.

Taco Bell is set to officially launch the jalapeño ranch Nacho Fries on July 18. Prices will vary by location, and customers should act fast, as the new Nacho Fries are a limited menu item at select locations.