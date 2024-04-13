Why Buying Ground Beef At Walmart Is A Bad Idea

Walmart has a reputation for offering shoppers bargain rates for necessities like groceries, but simple math shows that this standard is not true across the board. On average, lean ground beef at Walmart can cost you between $5-$6 per pound. While the exact rate will vary based on location, most of Walmart's grocery store competitors cost a bit less per pound. According to Costco's website, the Kirkland brand lean ground beef is priced at $5.20 per pound. This very small price difference between the two stores is surprising considering Kirkland's reputation as a top-shelf choice for fresh-tasting products. And Costco isn't the only store to outrank Walmart's ground beef in more ways than one. In fact, it's been reported that Aldi also offers cheaper, higher-quality beef than Walmart.

It is also worth mentioning that quality plays a big factor in what is best for the consumer. Oftentimes, shoppers are willing to spend a little extra money on a product that they know is high quality and fresh. For many customers, it is the low prices that keep them shopping at Walmart, not necessarily their high-quality products — Walmart has been criticized over the years for their not-so-fresh perishables. But when a product like ground beef is not only low quality but also just as expensive, if not more so than other grocers, there isn't much persuading Walmart shoppers to add ground beef to their cart.