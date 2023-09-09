6 Meats You Might Want To Avoid Buying At Aldi

It's not only fresh meat that gets a bad rap at Aldi — you may also want to be cautious of the store's deli meat. To cut down on costs and to keep prices low, Aldi doesn't have a deli counter like some other larger grocery store chains do. That means that Aldi shoppers can't get fresh cuts of deli meat straight from the store, and instead need to purchase prepackaged slices of meats like ham, turkey, or roast beef.

While Aldi provides convenience with pre-packaged deli meats, the offputting texture might leave some shoppers worried about whether the meat has expired. Critics of Aldi's, including a Facebook user, called the lunch meat "slimy" and "NOT deli counter quality." One Reddit user complained about Aldi's deli turkey, saying, "The slime on it is the reason I no longer buy it. I just couldn't get past the slime." Other Aldi shoppers haven't sworn off the store's deli meat completely, advising others to only purchase deli meat that comes in hard plastic tubs.

But, is slimy deli meat really safe to consume? Utah State University food-safety expert Brian Nummer, Ph.D. told Mens Health, "Strong off-odors, not slime, indicate spoilage." So it seems that, while the slimy coating that you find on older slices of deli meat is certainly offputting, it won't hurt you. A better way to tell if your meat has gone bad is by smelling it — a rotting smell indicates the growth of harmful bacteria, and you're better off tossing it.