8 Best Places To Buy Fish And 8 You Might Want To Skip

Buying fish is a tricky business. On the one hand, as a modern consumer, you want to get it from a place with a wide variety of options. On the other hand, you don't want to buy from somewhere that tries to sell everything — that often means the establishment spreading itself too thin, which is likely to affect the fish's quality. Freshness, flavor, and excellence of cut are also important. You should also consider who the person who sells you the fish is. They can't come home with you and tell you how to cook it, but an experienced fishmonger can offer tips and even some preparation before leaving the store. That's the sort of thing that makes a fish-buying experience superb.

Some grocery stores nail every single one of these aspects. Many others, however, fall short. When it comes to fish, that can be disastrous — like buying rotten cod, slimy salmon, and past-its-prime tilapia. How's a shopper supposed to know where to spend their hard-earned money? That's where we come in. We've gone ahead and rounded up the eight places you should absolutely buy fish and the eight places you should skip.