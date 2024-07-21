This Is Why Mushrooms Taste Better At Restaurants

Have you ever wondered how human beings discovered which mushrooms are edible and which aren't? I sure have. As a mycophile and professional chef, I love thinking about, cooking, and eating mushrooms. What I love even more is serving them to guests who might otherwise think they dislike them. There's nothing more thrilling than converting someone who thought they hated mushrooms, only to discover they enjoy them when I cook them.

I'm not some kind of mushroom magician, but I have prepared my fair share of these fascinating fungi in my nearly 18 years as a chef. While I'm cognizant of the many mistakes people make when cooking mushrooms, what's more important are the special skills I and other chefs have developed when it comes to preparing them. For most people, this expertise and know-how often translates to mushrooms tasting infinitely better when they dine out at a restaurant than they do when prepared at home.

Because I am so fervent about fungi, I'm here to deliver the scoop on how chefs turn these spongy, spore-bearing sources of sustenance into savory delicacies sure to titillate even the most fickle taste buds. Read on for all the ways you can transform your favorite mushroom recipes into dishes fit for a five star fine dining experience.