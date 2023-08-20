The Easiest Way To Amp Up The Meaty Texture Of Mushrooms
Plant-based meats are all the rage these days, but they're not always the most affordable option at the grocery store. Mushrooms are a wonderful meat substitute, as they're easily accessible and usually more affordable than well-known meatless brands. When using mushrooms to replace ground beef, the secret is to mince them into tiny pieces. Smaller pieces will best replicate the texture of ground beef, which is key when making meatless mushroom burgers.
Diced mushrooms can also be used in place of meat in a variety of other dishes. For instance, using them as a pizza topping is ideal when replacing sausage, especially when you season them with classic sausage spices like fennel, dill, and allspice. By the same token, mushrooms can replace meat in pasta dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese or Cincinnati chili. Because there are so many distinct mushrooms out there, it helps to know which ones work best as a meat replacement.
Which mushrooms are the meatiest?
Perhaps the most famous of the meaty mushrooms, portobellos are a go-to choice when you want to enjoy a hearty, meat-free meal. Thanks to their absorbent nature, portobellos beautifully soak up marinades and sauces. They're also versatile, as they can take the place of succulent steak, ground beef, or sausage, depending on how they're dressed. And because they're a robust mushroom, they're capable of satisfying even the biggest appetites.
Shiitake 'shrooms are another excellent selection when it comes to replacing meat. In terms of flavor, shiitakes are said to be similar to poultry like chicken and turkey. They're a worthy rival to pork, too, and feature in many meat-free barbecue and vegan bacon recipes as a result. They, of course, work well in stir-fry preparations, especially when paired with garlic and zucchini. There are plenty of other meaty mushrooms to choose from, including chanterelles, oyster mushrooms, and creminis. Cremini mushrooms work particularly well when you have a hankering for a juicy meatless burger.
How to make your own mushroom ground beef replacement
Vegan ground beef is an excellent addition to your nightly dinner routine. Sliced cremini mushrooms are often the star of the dish, as they make for a perfect substitute when it comes to the texture and rich flavor of ground beef. You can use a selection of seasonings to elevate the meaty taste, including cumin, soy sauce, onion powder, and balsamic vinegar, to name just a few. Cornstarch is also key, as it will thicken the mushrooms to ensure they achieve the proper burger texture.
To ensure the perfect ground beef texture, creminis should be broken down in a food processor until the pieces are about a ½ inch thick. You may need to chop the mushrooms in batches to ensure the proper size (this recipe calls for one pound of creminis). Next, take the spices and mix them together. Wet ingredients, i.e., soy sauce and vinegar, are combined in another bowl, and then everything is added to a heated pan with olive oil. It usually takes about four minutes of stirring in the pan for the mushrooms to be fully cooked; then, they can be added to a bun and adorned with your favorite burger toppings.