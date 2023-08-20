The Easiest Way To Amp Up The Meaty Texture Of Mushrooms

Plant-based meats are all the rage these days, but they're not always the most affordable option at the grocery store. Mushrooms are a wonderful meat substitute, as they're easily accessible and usually more affordable than well-known meatless brands. When using mushrooms to replace ground beef, the secret is to mince them into tiny pieces. Smaller pieces will best replicate the texture of ground beef, which is key when making meatless mushroom burgers.

Diced mushrooms can also be used in place of meat in a variety of other dishes. For instance, using them as a pizza topping is ideal when replacing sausage, especially when you season them with classic sausage spices like fennel, dill, and allspice. By the same token, mushrooms can replace meat in pasta dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese or Cincinnati chili. Because there are so many distinct mushrooms out there, it helps to know which ones work best as a meat replacement.