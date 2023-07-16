The Science Behind Why It's Almost Impossible To Overcook Mushrooms

When we think of food that is impossible to ruin or can be easily made by kids, we often default to egg dishes: hard-boiled eggs for sandwiches, scrambled eggs, or maybe even omelets with a few trimmings. But there's also another ingredient that is almost impossible to overcook and comes in over 10 varieties. Some people refer to its taste and texture as 'meaty' so it's often used in vegetarian dishes.

Behold, the mushroom. Mushrooms are often sold in the fresh produce section of a grocery store but they are neither plant nor animal produce. They are fungi, but there's a lot we don't know about mushrooms and their ecology yet. What we do know is that the different types of mushrooms — be they shiitake, button, or oyster — are versatile, flavorful, and forgiving to newbie cooks.

One of the fascinating aspects of cooking mushrooms is their ability to withstand heat and retain their structural integrity even when cooked for extended periods. While it is possible to burn mushrooms through sheer negligence, it's difficult to overcook mushrooms for two main reasons. First, the cellular makeup contains chitin, a compound found in the cell walls that enables them to withstand high temperatures. Second, mushrooms have a high water content which acts as a heat barrier.