Seriously, How Are You Meant To Clean Morel Mushrooms?

The second step is rinsing, and there are a couple of schools of thought here. One theory involves putting the morels in a large bowl of cool salt water and gently circulating them to release more dirt. The second method is similar but involves extra steps: Rinse the morels under cold water, then cut them in half and execute the same process as the first method. In either case, keep going until you don't see any more dirt coming off them. If the water gets overly dirty, you may need to replace it with fresh water and keep going. You don't want to soak them too long, or they'll become soggy; generally, it'll take you less than five minutes.

The third and final step is drying the morels. Once you've taken them out of their saltwater bath (again lifting them out of the water rather than pouring it out), set them on either a kitchen towel or paper towels. Then gently pat them dry repeatedly, not stopping until you're sure you've got all the water. It's also a good idea to shake them as you do this, as it helps spring the water free.

At the end of this process, you should have fully clean morels, perfect for spring pea potstickers with morel mushrooms or crepes with chicken and morels. The work may seem a lot, but in the end, it's worth it.