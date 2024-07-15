How Boxed Cake Mixes Forever Changed Home Baking

While today boxed cake mixes are associated with convenience, they weren't initially invented for this reason. In fact, it took many years and a great deal of advertising to enable these mix-and-bake products to officially join the ranks of convenience cooking. Though there is a sort of egalitarian principle to cake mixes — which enable anyone who might not otherwise succeed to skip the complications and turn out a successful baked treat — the phenomenon of these easy-to-prepare desserts has only ever run parallel to home baking. Reaching their height in the mid-20th century, cake mixes turned cake making into something psychological, even philosophical, as it forced bakers to confront a bigger cultural question: why we bake cakes in the first place.

Today, with baking from scratch and baking from a mix equally practiced in households, baking is more accessible than ever, and yet has not lessened the importance or appreciation of such desserts for special occasions. Though we've surveyed readers on their favorite boxed cake mixes, such preferences go beyond preferred brands. The acceptance of cake mixes into daily life has shown, besides a universal human sweet tooth, that making cakes and sharing them has always been important to us.