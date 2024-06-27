Completely Transform Boxed Cake Mix With One Fizzy Ingredient

It's not just chance that causes soda to lead to a more delicious dessert; the bubbles in your can of soda help the cake to rise by adding air bubbles to the mixture. At the same time, they interact with the leavening agents in the dry ingredients. In fact, you can actually make a two-ingredient soda cake, as that carbonation means you don't even need the usual eggs in your mixture. However, just swapping the water out and using the soda as well as the eggs can lead to an even fluffier, cakier dessert.

It's not just the soda's carbonation that helps your treat, however. Soda often contains high fructose corn syrup. This corn syrup provides better browning in your cake, and also adds moisture to the mixture. Plus, it gives your cake a boost of sweetness that can also lead to a tastier boxed cake.

Many types of soda, such as Sprite, include citric acid. This ingredient adds acidity to your cake, balancing the pH and making vanilla, lemon, chocolate, and other flavors more prominent. Citric acid also reacts with leavening agents, leading to more rise in your desserts. This helps give that airy, light texture that soda cakes are known for.