Which Is Your Preferred Brand Of Boxed Cake Mix? - Daily Meal Survey

Although it's certainly easy enough to go to a bakery and purchase a pre-made cake, baking a homemade cake for any celebration adds more of a personalized touch to the experience. When baking a cake at home, you have the ability to choose the cake flavor, frosting flavor, and custom fillings, and decorate it precisely as you want it.

Most grocery stores feature an entire aisle full of baking needs, and some even stock kitchen tools (via Wegmans). Customers can purchase everything they need to bake up a cake from scratch, like decorating kits and bags of flour and sugar, but there are also a ton of pre-measured baking mixes available for those seeking a quicker solution. These mixes often feature all the dry ingredients needed for a cake, and instructions on what to add to create a perfect, sweet dessert.

In this exclusive survey, Daily Meal readers voted on which boxed cake mix is their go-to when baking up a sweet treat.