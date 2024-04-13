15 Boxed Cake Flavors That Are Probably Gone Forever

Go to any grocery store and you will see a dozen different types of boxed cake mixes, ranging from plain yellow cake to devil's food to carrot cake. But did you know there are dozens of cake flavors that graced our store shelves only to be discontinued years later? For decades, the biggest brands in boxed mixes have been introducing new flavors to their lineups, only to take them away when they don't sell as well as the old standbys.

Boxed cake mixes boomed after WWII in the late 1940s. In 1947, Betty Crocker was the first to start selling mixes where all you had to do was add eggs, water, and vegetable oil. By 1951, Duncan Hines and Pillsbury were right behind Betty in a war that continues today. These three competitors have remained dominant for years; they have also introduced cake flavors that have since been discontinued. These 15 boxed cake flavors were gone forever before we even got to try them.