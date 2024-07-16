A Cookbook Club Is The Fun Way To Get Out Of A Cooking Rut

Cookbook clubs are nothing new, but their popularity is on the rise. According to MarketPlace, approximately 20 million cookbook titles are sold in the United States each year, and if you find yourself in a bit of a cooking rut, a cookbook club could offer a lifeline for your taste buds. These meet-ups combine the joy of cooking, eating, and socializing with other foodies who want to learn how to make new and exciting recipes from cookbooks. If you've been jonesing to make slow-braised beef short ribs or a spicy Chinese eggplant and mushroom stir-fry, you might want to transform your next party into one of these soirees.

A cookbook club takes the pressure off the host to make a four-course meal, and instead, these dishes can either be made together, or you can go with a potluck style where each guest brings their assigned dish already made with just a little assembling and heating to finish it off. How much kitchen or outdoor cooking space you have will likely dictate which you prefer. Regardless, everyone is going to share in the prep, cooking, eating, chit-chat, and clean-up.

There is also the bonus of reading through these guides together. You can unearth tips and tricks you may not have known like Ina Garten's extra step for the ultimate roast chicken or the two ingredients Bobby Flay always uses to finish off his pasta, all of which will help you climb out of that rut. So, where do you start?