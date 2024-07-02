The 2 Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Uses To Finish Off His Pastas

Bobby Flay can't resist a good pasta dish. In fact, in his cookbook "Sundays with Sophie," recipes like linguine with cherry tomatoes and creamy rigatoni with spicy sausage and roasted eggplant take center stage. Flay's tips for making perfect pasta dishes for the family are worth exploring, particularly the two ingredients he uses to finish off these recipes: Parmesan cheese and butter. Why these ingredients?

The anatomy of a pasta dish begins with the noodles. After consulting your guide to pasta shapes, you will discover some are long and thin and require a more delicate and simple coating of olive oil, while others are big and thick and are screaming for those dense, meaty sauces that keep us shoveling it into our mouths. But when you finish a dish with finely grated Parmesan cheese, it actually has two purposes. Flay explained to Food & Wine, "[Parmesan] is one of the greatest ingredients in the world. It's like nutty salt, it makes everything taste better."

But he also said it helps the sauce cling to the noodles so you get to experience a little bit of everything in each bite. How does he do it? Flay shared that his bestie, Giada De Laurentiis, told him the secret is you want to add the Parmesan to the cooked pasta before adding the noodles to the sauce.