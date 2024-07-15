12 Easy Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Pesto

Few sauces hit the spot like pesto. The timeless combination of basil, olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, and cheese goes with pretty much anything you choose, delivering a powerful punch of herbal, salty flavor wherever whatever you add it. Plus, while it may pay to make your own pesto, it's one of a few sauces that can be pretty good when store-bought. The more deluxe options out there can provide big flavor and that inimitable smooth-grainy texture. Unfortunately, however, that's not always the case — and if you find yourself with a store-bought pesto that's just not up to scratch, you may need to find a way to kick it up a notch.

Fortunately, that's pretty easy to do. Elevating store-bought pesto is a breeze, primarily due to the fact that this sauce is an uncooked amalgamation of several different ingredients. As such, it's super easy to stir in any number of things and for them to incorporate seamlessly with its savory, somewhat spiky flavor. Depending on what you need from your pesto, you can add smoothness, spiciness, a bigger hit of umami, or more acidity with some easy-to-find ingredients that you probably already have in the fridge.