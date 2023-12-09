Sunflower Seeds Are The Perfect Ingredient For A Nut Allergen-Free Pesto

If you're whipping up classic basil pesto, chances are the recipe calls for nuts. While pine nuts are pretty common, some recipes for this ancient Roman-rooted sauce suggest almonds or walnuts in their place. However, including any kind of nut in pesto can limit those who are allergic, or who simply don't like the taste of nuts.

For a nut-free alternative, try swapping in some sunflower seeds. Once processed along with the rest of the ingredients, the finished pesto will maintain a similar consistency to one with nuts: Smooth enough to use as pasta sauce, but thick enough to spread on a flatbread.

To make a simple, nut-free version of lemon basil pesto, blend sunflower seeds along with basil, garlic, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, and oil, in a food processor or blender. Once the mixture is smooth and spreadable, it can be added to pasta as a sauce, spread on top of pizza crust, added to sandwiches, or used as a dip. And, if you want to further enhance the flavor of the pesto, there are a few ways to elevate the taste of sunflower seeds before adding them.