What Are The Differences Between Parmesan And Romano Cheese?

When putting the finishing touches on a towering bowl of fresh fettuccine or a heaping slice of classic lasagna, there's only one ingredient you need: good Italian cheese. From gooey mozzarella to sharp asiago, there is no shortage of delicious dairy products at your disposal. But when it comes to topping a dish, you'll likely be focused on two common options — Parmesan and romano. You're probably familiar with both of these Italian staples, which can be grated, shredded, or sliced. Many Italian dishes call for one, or both, of these cheeses, and you might even spot them blended together in a single package on the shelves of your local grocery store.

While parmesan and romano look similar when grated — and are sometimes even interchangeable — they are two distinct cheeses with unique flavors and textures. The main difference is driven by their dairy source. Parmesan is made from cow's milk while romano is made from sheep's milk, which drives the distinct tastes in each product. Parmesan is also aged much longer than romano, which gives it an extra crumbly texture.