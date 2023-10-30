Jazz Up Traditional Pesto With A Hint Of Chocolate

Pesto is a classic and versatile sauce — use it as a base for your next pasta dish or spread it onto a slice of toasted bread before crafting a delicious Italian sub. TikTok even educated the masses on the magic of adding pesto to fried eggs for an extra savory breakfast dish.

If you are chronically online, you've no doubt seen the viral TikTok of one user preparing homemade pesto — the creator says to her followers, "Call me crazy, but I've never really liked store bought pesto." Other creators have begun stitching her video with a hint of sarcasm, then sharing their own experiences that they actually deem as "crazy."

While the context of the video has certainly become the joke of the week, the original creator does have a point — when you prepare your own pesto, you can experiment with a variety of fresh ingredients and interesting additions to your pesto that may seem a bit out of the ordinary...like chocolate. Now that truly does sound "crazy." But before you turn your nose up at the idea of adding everyone's favorite candy to your pasta sauce, consider just how well a few dark chocolate shavings could elevate the notes in your basil-based sauce. Dark chocolate's bitter nature and muted sweetness can be utilized in savory dishes to elevate the more subtle flavors within a dish, especially an oil-based sauce like pesto with ingredients like nuts and basil, which pair extremely well with chocolate.