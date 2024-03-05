Give Your Red Sauce A Tangy Flavor Boost With Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Almost every cook seems to have a secret recipe for their famous homemade tomato sauce, whether that's adding a pinch of sugar, a stick of butter, or a sprinkle of spice like red pepper flakes, cinnamon, or nutmeg. You may not think a single thing is missing from your sauce's formulation — least of all, more tomato. But believe it or not, different kinds of tomato, from canned and jarred to paste and even tomato oil, bring a diversity of qualities to the table. Once added to your pot, they may give you a new dimension of flavor you never knew you were missing.

One option in particular that seems to be overlooked for simmering into a sauce is the sun-dried tomato. When incorporated into a standard tomato sauce base (for example, along with canned tomatoes), these chewy bits translate to big flavor. The drying process concentrates all the sweet and tart goodness inherent to the tomato by eliminating about 90% of its mass. In the context of a tomato sauce, this means more tang and zip, as well as an umami oomph that brings depth and complexity to your already delicious condiment — a welcome new layer no matter what your recipe entails.