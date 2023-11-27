How To Tell If Your Fresh Tuna Is Sushi-Grade

There are many people who wouldn't dare to prepare homemade sushi. Handling and consuming raw fish at home can seem a bit risky. However, if you are feeling brave and tempted to try it out, and would like to pick up some fresh tuna, how can you tell if it actually is sushi-grade?

Well, first off, sushi-grade fish is merely a marketing term. Some fishmongers will use it to indicate that their fish is fresh, but it's largely an unregulated term. The FDA doesn't have any regulations regarding the use of sushi grade on labels, nor are there any rules on what makes a fish sushi grade. However, the FDA does provide guidance on how to safely handle fish that will be eaten raw, namely freezing it at super low temperatures. Unfortunately, we can't pick up a tuna filet and freeze it in hopes of killing parasites; the fish must be frozen no more than eight hours after being caught, and conventional freezers just don't get cold enough to be safe — at least -31 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, tuna usually doesn't need to be frozen for safety reasons, but because of demand, it usually is to maintain freshness. If you're looking for sushi-grade tuna, opt for sustainable tuna that's been caught by a U.S.-based fishery that uses pole-and-line or trolling lines. If you somehow stumble across fresh tuna filet at your local market and are willing to give it a shot, here's how to tell if your fresh tuna is sushi-grade.