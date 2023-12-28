The Science Behind Fresh Tuna's Vibrant Red Color

Tuna is one of the most versatile fish in the ocean, the single priciest you can buy (if you're talking about sushi-grade tuna), and also one of the cheapest (if you're talking about the canned stuff). But aside from just being known for versatility and tastiness, it's also known for something else: Its signature bright red color, which arguably makes it the most visually distinct fish and is part of why it stands out so much on a sushi platter.

But why is tuna red, anyway? The answer has to do with tuna anatomy and a variety of ways it's surprisingly similar to mammalian physiology relative to other fish, but primarily thanks to the prevalence of myoglobin in its meat (something most fish don't have in large quantities), owing to its status as a predator. As a secondary question, does this mean tuna counts as red meat? Well, that depends on who you ask.