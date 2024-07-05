We Tried Kraft Mac & Cheese Popcorn And It Was Kind Of Disappointing

Since it was launched in 1937, Kraft Mac & Cheese, originally known as Kraft Dinners, has been a fan favorite, selling more than 8 million units in its initial year alone. It has only continued to dominate the market, bringing comfort food to the masses in countless iterations, from the classic blue box to exciting new products, like its latest collaboration with The Popcorn Factory. This new Kraft Mac & Cheese Popcorn is available just in time for adults and children alike to satisfy their summer beach trip, picnic, and barbecue snacking needs.

Each package of premium air-popped popcorn is encased in butter and sprinkled liberally with a decadent, bright, orange-hued, cheese-like powder designed to replicate the mac & cheese we all have fond memories of. Nostalgia alone should make this product a hit with those who have grown up eating the mac & cheese from the classic blue box, but I wanted to find out first-hand if this new popcorn is a revelation or a regret. Luckily, the folks at Kraft were kind enough to send me a bag, which I enthusiastically busted open to sample. Read on to get my full review and to find out where you can obtain your own package of this novel nosh.

