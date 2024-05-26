4 Unhealthiest And 4 Healthiest Store-Bought Microwave Popcorn

Popcorn is a delicious and fun snack that many equate with social events. According to the American Heart Association, it can also be a healthy and cost-effective one. Delicately seasoned, air-popped popcorn is a fiber-loaded, polyphenol-rich whole grain that has been associated with lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. And, while store-bought microwave popcorns have in the past gotten a bad rap for containing potentially toxic chemicals, known as PFAS or perfluorochemicals, many brands have made a concerted effort to minimize or eliminate these.

This is all great news for popcorn lovers. Though freshly air-popped popcorn is not all that difficult to make, store-bought microwaveable packs are quick and require less clean-up. That said, there are a few considerations to keep in mind when purchasing the microwavable variety. Many can be high in saturated fat, sodium, and may contain artificial ingredients or additives, like food dyes, that in excess can be unhealthy.

For this reason, it is important to pay attention to nutrition labels on store-bought popcorn brands, scouring for excessive ingredient lists and noting portion sizes carefully, something that I took the initiative to do. I evaluated a majority of popcorn brands and products to determine the healthiest and unhealthiest options from some of the top ones based on criteria I will outline at the end of this article. For now, read on to find out which product you should purchase to make your next batch of mac and cheese popcorn, and which you should skip.