Ina Garten's Microwave Popcorn Upgrade Is Delightfully Bougie

Popcorn became a movie theater staple during the Great Depression, and since then, it's hard to imagine popping on a flick without a bag, bowl, or box of these crunchy kernels. If you want to host a next-level movie night with a little bit of luxury, you can follow in the footsteps of celebrity cookbook author and TV host Ina Garten. She says that, among other things, she loves to serve chipotle parmesan popcorn at her movie nights.

These flavors are an elegant upgrade to the typical buttered popcorn. Along with melted butter, Garten uses chipotle chili powder to give the snack a fiery bite and sprinkles on finely grated parmesan for nutty, rich flavors. She then finishes the whole thing off with fleur de sel to enhance the smoky, savory flavor of the snack.

One of the best things about this bougie popcorn is that while it might taste like a million bucks, it still doesn't require much time in the kitchen. You can enhance a bag of your favorite microwave popcorn in just a matter of minutes.