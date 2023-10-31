Transform Microwave Popcorn With A Sprinkle Of Mac And Cheese Powder
Some movie theaters have been upping their popcorn game lately with toppings that are better than butter (surprising, but true!). One popular popcorn flavor is obviously cheese (Smartfood cravings commence). Many theaters now sell novelty popcorn including cheese popcorn with Cheetos pieces mixed in for extra crunch. But some clever souls have sought to incorporate the warm, gooey goodness of mac 'n cheese with their favorite poppable snack. The results give you the best of both worlds — an easy snack plus a comfort food all rolled into one. The good news is that you can accomplish this mouthwatering flavor combo right at home.
Add melted butter to a bag of freshly popped popcorn, sprinkle in a cheese packet to coat every kernel, and mix it all up (or make your own microwave popcorn bag) to make cheese-style popcorn. The level of cheese you add is entirely up to you, but we recommend starting with a few sprinkles and adding more as you taste since it's harder to remove cheese than it is to add it.
Types of cheeses to try
The easiest way to whip up a quick batch of mac and cheese popcorn is to simply go to the grocery store and look at all the mac and cheese options. You'll find everything from blue cheese to sharp cheddar options, meaning you can mix and match packets or choose the one you like the most to complement your popcorn. Why limit yourself to regular orange cheese when you can use any flavor combo? Adding some blue to cheddar may be your new favorite combination and just might be the best popcorn you've ever had.
Alternatively, you can use cheese sauce to cover your kernels (a little goes a long way). Any sauce you find in the grocery store can elevate your popcorn — powdered packets generally spread better, but liquid sauce can be used, too, if pre-warmed (otherwise the sauce will be too thick to mix). Just keep in mind with liquids that the popcorn will be harder (and messier) to pick up with your hands (but you can always use a spoon if you're fond of a particular sauce). With all the options available in the store, you can make several different custom combinations.
However, another option is to make your own cheese sauce at home using classics like cheddar and parmesan and add it to freshly popped popcorn — a real homemade spin on the popular mac and cheese popcorn trend!
Microwave popcorn options
Any microwave or stove-top popcorn will work when adding your secret sauce, but many varieties are available at your disposal, including gourmet popcorn made from blue corn kernels. To make the best batch of popcorn, manufacturers recommend using your ears to tell when your microwave bag is fully popped. If you stand by the microwave and listen carefully, you'll hear when all the kernels in a bag are done popping (it will be quiet). You can set the microwave timer and do something else, but there's a chance that your popcorn may burn if you leave it in too long. Stovetop popcorn is another great option and all you need are some kernels, a deep pot, and a bit of coconut or vegetable oil. The trick to making great stovetop popcorn is to let the oil heat up before adding the popcorn kernels and you'll enjoy great popcorn every time.
To add extra crunch to your mac and cheese popcorn, add cheese curls like the theaters do or other crackers to the bowl before giving the whole thing a good mix. Alternatively, you can mix in some chocolate candy for a sweet and salty taste. The next time it's movie night, skip the prepared flavored popcorn and experiment at home for unique and tasty flavor combinations.