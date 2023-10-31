Transform Microwave Popcorn With A Sprinkle Of Mac And Cheese Powder

The easiest way to whip up a quick batch of mac and cheese popcorn is to simply go to the grocery store and look at all the mac and cheese options. You'll find everything from blue cheese to sharp cheddar options, meaning you can mix and match packets or choose the one you like the most to complement your popcorn. Why limit yourself to regular orange cheese when you can use any flavor combo? Adding some blue to cheddar may be your new favorite combination and just might be the best popcorn you've ever had.

Alternatively, you can use cheese sauce to cover your kernels (a little goes a long way). Any sauce you find in the grocery store can elevate your popcorn — powdered packets generally spread better, but liquid sauce can be used, too, if pre-warmed (otherwise the sauce will be too thick to mix). Just keep in mind with liquids that the popcorn will be harder (and messier) to pick up with your hands (but you can always use a spoon if you're fond of a particular sauce). With all the options available in the store, you can make several different custom combinations.

However, another option is to make your own cheese sauce at home using classics like cheddar and parmesan and add it to freshly popped popcorn — a real homemade spin on the popular mac and cheese popcorn trend!