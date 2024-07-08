What Is A CDC, And What Do They Do In Restaurant Kitchens?

Restaurant operations are having a moment in public perception; in addition to the myriad food shows on TV, FX's "The Bear" delves into topics like the real ins and outs of restaurant competition and how modifications are really a big deal in fine dining. And if you watch these shows, one of the terms you might've heard is someone referred to as a "CDC." This doesn't mean they're affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control; the CDC is simply an acronym for the far more wordy chef de cuisine. But what does a chef de cuisine do, and how are they different from other roles like sous and executive chefs?

Simply put, the chef de cuisine is responsible for the day-to-day operations of a restaurant kitchen. When the executive chef — who may or may not own and operate multiple restaurants — isn't present, the chef de cuisine is the big boss in charge. They're known for being hands-on and working right on the line with everyone else. This also explains the other term sometimes used instead of chef de cuisine: Head chef.