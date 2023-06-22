The Bear Season 2 Shows The Real Ins And Outs Of Restaurant Competition

This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Bear."

Season 2 of FX's critical hit "The Bear" has finally dropped, and it continues to brandish show's secret weapon beyond just, y'know, being really, really good. True, protagonists Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White, who won a Golden Globe for his turn as a chef taking over his deceased brother's failing restaurant) and Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri, his sous chef struggling with her own culinary identity) feel real and lived-in, and the writing never has a down moment. And while White's carefully-rationed monologues are unquestionably mesmerizing, the real key to the way "The Bear" connects with audiences is that it's quite possibly the most realistic depiction of restaurant work ever put on film. And one of the ways its sophomore season accomplishes that is by showing what restaurant competition really is — and just as importantly, what it isn't.

It's rare for a show to really nail what constitutes competition in the restaurant industry. Too often, it's seen by outsiders as an intensely constantly cutthroat business. While it certainly can be that way at times — McDonald's is obviously going to compete with Burger King — it's important to remember that collaboration is just as crucial as competition when it comes to food service. After all, a Chinese restaurant isn't really competing with a breakfast place next door; they serve entirely different needs, and are just as likely to have a symbiotic relationship as a parasitic one.